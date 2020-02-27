ST. CLOUD, Fla. — What if nature had rights? People in Central Florida are working to defend waterways from potential polluters. Here’s how:

1. The Florida Rights of Nature Network is a grassroots effort that became an official organization this month and is now working towards becoming a nonprofit. The group’s goal is to preserve the state's environment by establishing the rights of nature in county charters.

2. Last summer, the Charter Review Committee in Orange County voted to recommend a change to their Charter, with respect to prohibiting pollution of the Wekiva River, Econlockhatchee River, and all other waters of Orange County.

3. There will be public comment on March 4 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Orange County Administration Center (201 S. Rosalind Avenue Orlando, FL 32801) before the Charter Review Commission Board for the second and final reading of nature’s rights.

If it passes this will be placed in this year’s November ballot for Orange County residents to vote on.

4. Osceola residents want to follow in those footsteps. They say issues with discolored water in St. Cloud and the coal ash controversy have pushed them to speak out in favor of creating the Kissimmee River Bill of Rights, as well as protect all other waters of Osceola County.

5. There will be a public meeting organized by residents to chat about nature’s rights in Osceola County on Wednesday, March 11 in the Veterans Memorial St. Cloud Library (810 13th St. St Cloud, FL 34769) at 6:30 p.m.