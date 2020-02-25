ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Using herbicides as a way to kill off weeds and plants has come under fire in recent years over concerns they bring health hazards after treatments. That is why many neighbors in St. Cloud are concerned as the city prepares to spray part of the lakefront area near East Lake Tohopekaliga to kill off invasive plants.

Officials say spray will protect plants, wildlife

Residents claim the spraying will impact the environment

On a sunny day, you will find many locals walking, biking, finding fun ways to get close to their lakefront.

With plans to spray herbicide along 56-acres at the south side of the lake, many folks around town are concerned about what that treatment would do.

"I definitely feel that we shouldn't be spraying herbicide down on our beautiful lakefront. It is absolutely gorgeous and all the plants and animals are meant to be here," said Sarah Clatworthy-Lee, a St. Cloud resident.

Stephanie Holtkamp, Parks and Recreation director for St. Cloud, said this project is designed to protect the fish, wildlife and plants here while killing off the non-native species that should not be growing here.

"The plants that we're targeting have grown up so high they're above water right now," Holtkamp said.

The city will use a low-flying helicopter using GPS points to specifically target the areas where herbicide is needed. This is part of a larger project with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that has been planned here for years.

Holtkamp said it addresses a need that has not been dealt with in decades.

"Over, you know, several years. The last time they did a project like this on the lake was in 1990," Holtkamp said.

Flooding used to kill off invasive species like torpedo grass and primrose willow. Decades of flood control has dropped water levels on the lake and allowed invaders to move in, taking over habitat that other plants and animals need.

"But most of it, this tall woodier stuff, that's all the invasive stuff and it keeps getting ... But eventually, if we don't do anything about that, it will look like trees like this," Holtkamp said, gesturing to the overgrown areas of non-native plants at the lake.

They can use glysolfate, flumioxazin, or Methylated seed oil. However, many in town worry that chemicals could harming the lakefront environment.

"I don't think we need to continue to spray chemicals, we're already having enough problems with our water sources here in the city of St. Cloud," Clatworthy-Lee said.

While she is glad the city is being upfront about the project, she said she wishes it were not happening.

Clatworthy-Lee and her husband worry about her home and the animals and plants that live here too.

"When you're spraying the herbicide, it doesn't distinguish between what's natural and what's not natural," Clatworthy-Lee said.

David Lee, a St. Cloud resident, said he is concerned too about using herbicides on the lake.

"The recent campaign to spread herbicide to control invasive species is ill thought out," Lee said. "They do just as much damage to native species. They also poison the water column."

"This is not environmental management, environmental management is supposed to improve our environment, not slowly destroy it. I want my daughter to grow up in a word with real ecology, not some artificial garbage we put in place after the natural environment collapses," Lee said.

City leaders were planning to begin the aerial herbicide treatment Tuesday morning but that was delayed due to weather concerns. City leaders are planning to complete the herbicide treatment later on this week, pushing it off until the weather is more cooperative for the treatment.

When they are able to spray, Lakefront Park will be closed down but only temporarily. City leaders estimate that it will take about an hour to spray the herbicide.