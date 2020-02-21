SEBASTIAN INLET, Fla. — Good news for the Sebastian Inlet and the struggling Indian River Lagoon: One key component to the water's health is making a big comeback.

"Seagrass is really important, that's what brings the fish in and out," said Jerry Mytych, who loves to come to Sebastian Inlet for a day of fishing.

"I think we are improving, we are definitely improving," he added.

"We are starting to see that resurgence now," says James Gray, Executive Director, Sebastian River Inlet District. "Seagrass is a good indicator of the health of the lagoon."

Officials have seen a resurgence of seagrass, which is essentially a river bottom nursery and source of food for all kinds of fish and manatees.

The grass is a boon for water quality, as it catches sediment and harmful nutrients in the water.

Seagrass roots also protect shorelines and ward off erosion.

"So sediments don't move as easily," adds Gray. "This year we've actually seen a recovery of about 8 acres from the previous year."

In 2008, the district marked off six shallow water shoals around the inlet with caution signs. The goal was to keep boaters' props from destroying seagrass.

"Local boaters should be aware of these shoals," Gray said.

State stats show 2.5 acres of seagrass can handle up to 100,000 fish, which is just fine by Mytych, who can't wait to cast another line.

"Keep up the good work, and keep the fish coming," he said.

The Sebastian Inlet is celebrating 100 years coming up on Saturday, May 2.

The family friendly event includes educational sessions for kids and free vessel safety checks.

Hurricane Dorian postponed the celebration last September.