ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Orange County neighbors gathered at the College Park Community Center Saturday morning to take part in a public forum about using solar energy.

The first for the Orange County Solar Co-Op, in which directors stressed the importance of switching from fossil fuels to clean energy.

"Being in Florida, the sunshine state we have an incredible resource of solar energy hitting our rooftops and our parking lots every single day. And the city of Orlando realizes that it's important for us to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy for the health of the community the health of our residents and of course the health of our planet," said Chris Castro, director of Sustainability and Resilience for Orlando.

Solar co-ops are a part of the Solar United Neighbors of Florida's mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar as the cornerstone.

There will be other meetings:

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m.

Audubon Park Covenant Church

3219 Chelsea St.,

Orlando, FL, 32803

Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.

Beardall Senior Center

800 S. Delaney Ave.,

Orlando, FL, 32801

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.

John H Jackson Community Center

1002 W Carter St.,

Orlando, FL, 32805

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m.

Dover Shores Community Center

1400 Gaston Foster Rd.,

Orlando, FL, 32812