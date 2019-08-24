ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Orange County neighbors gathered at the College Park Community Center Saturday morning to take part in a public forum about using solar energy.
The first for the Orange County Solar Co-Op, in which directors stressed the importance of switching from fossil fuels to clean energy.
"Being in Florida, the sunshine state we have an incredible resource of solar energy hitting our rooftops and our parking lots every single day. And the city of Orlando realizes that it's important for us to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy for the health of the community the health of our residents and of course the health of our planet," said Chris Castro, director of Sustainability and Resilience for Orlando.
Solar co-ops are a part of the Solar United Neighbors of Florida's mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar as the cornerstone.
There will be other meetings:
- Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m.
Audubon Park Covenant Church
3219 Chelsea St.,
Orlando, FL, 32803
- Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.
Beardall Senior Center
800 S. Delaney Ave.,
Orlando, FL, 32801
- Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.
John H Jackson Community Center
1002 W Carter St.,
Orlando, FL, 32805
- Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m.
Dover Shores Community Center
1400 Gaston Foster Rd.,
Orlando, FL, 32812
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.
Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center
1723 Bruton Blvd.,
Orlando, FL, 32805