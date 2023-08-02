With most TV and movie productions shut down by ongoing strikes, the Writers Guild of America tweeted Wednesday that it will meet with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

AMPTP president Carol Lombardini made the overture requesting a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations, according to the guild representing 11,500 TV and movie writers.

The writers have been striking against Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Walt Disney and other major Hollywood Studios since May 2. They are demanding higher residuals from streaming media, mandatory staffing and guarantees that artificial intelligence won’t be used to replace them. Negotiations between the WGA and AMPTP broke down May 1.

“We’ll be back in communication sometime after the meeting with further information,” the WGA tweeted.

The SAG-AFTRA union representing 160,000 actors joined the writers in their strike against the studios July 13. Similar to the WGA, the actors are demanding higher residual payments from streaming companies that are based on a show’s success and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence.

“Our resolve is strong,” SAG-AFTRA tweeted Tuesday after union president Fran Drescher appeared outside New York City Hall rallying support. “They will have to yield to our deal.”