The Bank of America Village at Bryant Park, located right in the heart of Manhattan, has activities for children of all ages.

"This is the best week to be a kid at Bank of America Village at Bryant Park. It's Kids Week," Dan Fishman, vice president of public events at Bryant Park Corporation, said.

What You Need To Know It is Kids Week at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park



There are a number of free activities like skating lessons, crafts and performances



The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open through March 5

Festivites include magic shows and plenty of skating on a 17,000 square foot rink, with free lessons for beginners and beyond.

There are also crafts if kids want to get inside and warm up.

There is stuff for kids of all ages at the park. There are bumper cars on ice, a carousel and iceless curling on a synthetic surface. Visitors can also warm up in their own cozy igloo, or hit the lodge for a warm beverage.

There are only a few more weeks to get in some winter fun before Bryant Park gets ready for spring.

"Check it off if you haven't done it yet this season," Fishman said.

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open through Sunday, March 5.