AUSTIN, Texas — Billboard's Boxscore has ranked Austin’s Moody Center the highest-grossing venue in the world at its seating capacity.

In Billboard’s Boxscore chart, the Moody Center topped the list of venues with an audience capacity of 10,001-15,000 people.

The center officially opened on April 2, 2022, with an estimated construction cost of $375 million. The arena hosts a wide variety of events, including the University of Texas men’s and women’s basketball games, different shows and sporting events.

In the past eight months, the center has hosted more than 90 events, including dozens of sold-out concerts. The Moody Center has hosted famous musical guests like Harry Styles, Lizzo, The Black Keys and Jack White. The center will host the San Antonio Spurs for two NBA games in April 2023.

According to Billboard, the Moody Center has grossed more than $62 million and hosted nearly 400,000 people over 36 shows.

Billboard’s rankings were determined from venues around the world. Following the Moody Center in rankings are the Ovo Hydro Arena in Glasgow, the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas and the Dickies Arena in Dallas.

You can find more information on upcoming events at the Moody Center here.