EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Blossom Market Hall returns to Southern California this weekend in honor of its first anniversary.

The San Gabriel food hall pushed through construction delays and the COVID-19 pandemic to finally open to the public in December 2021, breathing new life into a former 1949 Masonic Lodge in the historic Mission District.

Featuring at least 13 vendors, the food hall aims to bring a platform for local chefs to showcase their talents while creating a gathering place for the community — centered around food. It also features a stage for live entertainment, a Wi-Fi lounge and an art gallery.

Blossom Market Hall will be open Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily at 264 S. Mission Dr. in San Gabriel, Calif.

For more information about the upcoming anniversary celebration, please visit here.

Current vendors include:

  • AK Fresh Roast (coffee)
  • Circle Tea Bar (Boba and tea)
  • Cafe Et Cetera (crepes and breakfast)
  • Honey & Hive (acai and smoothies)
  • Rori’s Artisanal Creamery
  • Sushi Rolland (sushi rolls)
  • Piccadilly Grace (sandwiches, reopening soon)
  • Caribbean Gourmet
  • La Olla Cocina (Mexican)
  • Manduyo (Korean)
  • Angel & Mason (beer and wine bar)
  • Ten Seven Rolls (sushi, opening in 2023)

-

Facebook Twitter