EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Blossom Market Hall returns to Southern California this weekend in honor of its first anniversary.
The San Gabriel food hall pushed through construction delays and the COVID-19 pandemic to finally open to the public in December 2021, breathing new life into a former 1949 Masonic Lodge in the historic Mission District.
Featuring at least 13 vendors, the food hall aims to bring a platform for local chefs to showcase their talents while creating a gathering place for the community — centered around food. It also features a stage for live entertainment, a Wi-Fi lounge and an art gallery.
Blossom Market Hall will be open Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily at 264 S. Mission Dr. in San Gabriel, Calif.
For more information about the upcoming anniversary celebration, please visit here.
Current vendors include:
- AK Fresh Roast (coffee)
- Circle Tea Bar (Boba and tea)
- Cafe Et Cetera (crepes and breakfast)
- Honey & Hive (acai and smoothies)
- Rori’s Artisanal Creamery
- Sushi Rolland (sushi rolls)
- Piccadilly Grace (sandwiches, reopening soon)
- Caribbean Gourmet
- La Olla Cocina (Mexican)
- Manduyo (Korean)
- Angel & Mason (beer and wine bar)
- Ten Seven Rolls (sushi, opening in 2023)