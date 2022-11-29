LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Backing away from a programming change that caused an uproar ahead of last year’s Oscars, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday all 23 Academy Awards will be presented live during the 2023 telecast.

“I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast,” Bill Kramer told Variety.

During the 2022 ceremony, eight Oscars — for original score, documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, animated short, live action short, production design and sound — were presented prior to the telecast, with edited clips of the presentations then aired during the show.

The Academy made the change in what it called an effort to streamline the three-hour-plus telecast. But the move led to vocal protests from those in the affected categories, saying their contributions to the industry were being diminished by the Academy.

Kramer told Variety Tuesday that he has been involved in discussions about restoring the categories to the telecast since he became CEO in June.

“We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking,” Kramer told Variety. “This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”

The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Nominations will be announced Jan. 24.