ROCHESTER, N.Y. — "Take your time, love. I'll see you on the other side."

It's one of the top lines in "Hamilton," the runaway Broadway hit playing in Rochester this month.

And like the Tony-Award-winning show, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League has come out on the other side after COVID thanks to super hits like "Hamilton."

It wasn't long ago that the big shows didn't come to the Flower City. Now giants like "Hamilton" arrive happily thanks to renewed local support and remodeling at the Auditorium Theatre.

The pandemic nearly cut all that progress down, but RBTL says thanks to "Hamilton" and its new schedule, the crowds are back in the room where it all happens.

"Just before we shut down we had a record-setting number of season ticket holders, said Albert Nocciolino, RBTL presenter. "Now, are we back there yet? Not quite, but do we have more than we've ever had before that one year before the shutdown? Yes. And so without our patrons, without our subscribers who commit to us for the season, we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

Nocciolino says "Hamilton" and RBTL's 2022-2023 season, with hits appealing to younger audiences like "SIX" and "Aladdin," help bring in a new generation of theater supporters.

