BURBANK, Calif. — Tiara Nappi claims to have a corner on a unique market in retail clothing.
“We are the only store of our kind anywhere in the world,” said Nappi.
She owns a second-hand clothing store in Burbank called It’s a Wrap! She has made an arrangement with wardrobe departments at all the major studios.
“So, once they wrap a movie or cancel a TV series,” explained Nappi, “(the wardrobe) ends up here on the racks and on the shelves for you to buy.”
And the public can buy gently used, or unused designer clothing at steep discounts. A “production code” on the price tag lets buyers know which film or TV production used the item.