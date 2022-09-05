While the COVID-19 pandemic took quite a toll on many industries, for gamers, there was no better opportunity to plug in and get lost in another world.

“It was one of the unique moments in time where the world experienced a thing and video games were really a positive answer to that,” said Guha Bala, co-founder of Velan Studios.

Video game sales skyrocketed over the last two years, and soon companies began rereleasing old titles and making minor adjustments to the games they already had on the market.

But that’s where Velan Studios saw an opportunity to stick out amongst the giants of the industry.

“These creative risks really have the opportunity for big payback, both critically as well as commercially,” Bala said. “But you have to be willing to have that risk and have a studio and a business and studio that’s willing to take those kinds of risk.”

Those creative risks led to their biggest successes, "Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit," which allows fans of the iconic game to race in the world of augmented reality, and "Knockout City," one of the most popular sports games on the market right now.

“It’s something that we actually talk a lot about here is creating nostalgia for the next generation coming up and you’re not going to do that continuing to create what’s already been made,” art director Ben Greene said. “So we’re also a company of really clever thinkers and we don’t want to be resting on our laurels so to speak.”

That group of creative thinkers has now grown to a staff of 135 strong, each serving their own valuable purpose to this innovative adventure.

“Allowing the team freedom to experiment, build prototypes where we can find the fun and the value of the play in what their building,” Bala said. “Working on projects that people are passionate about is really one of the cornerstones [of] building a creativity excellent product.”

The mission statement of Velan Studios is making breakthrough games that are magic — creating long-lasting memories while carving out their own legacy in this growing industry.

“We’d love to become a household name for doing the unexpected. For doing the games that other people are not thinking about doing,” Bala said. “And delivering something extra special each time.”