LOS ANGELES — Fans of the Los Angeles harbor will have a chance to enjoy it from the water when the Port of LA offers free boat tours.

Available July 30, the narrated 60-minute trips will pass by active ships, container terminals and the main channel of the country’s busiest port.

The tours will leave every 30 minutes from the LA Maritime Museum at 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The port is not accepting reservations. Tours will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every tour is wheelchair-accessible. Tours leaving at 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. are also dog-friendly for passengers whose pets are leashed, socialized and well-behaved.

The port used to offer public boat tours but paused them for the past two years due to COVID-19. Those tours had departed from Wilmington. The July 30 tours will depart from San Pedro because the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade is under construction.