INDIO, Calif. (CNS) — Goldenvoice — the organizer of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals — has signed a long-term agreement with the Empire Polo Club to assume year-round operational control of the site, the concert promoter announced Wednesday.

The new arrangement expands the previous agreement that was based around Goldenvoice's music festival schedule and also provides the festival organizer with oversight of the Empire Grand Oasis, a special event property in Thermal.

The Empire Polo Club has been home to the Coachella music festival since 1999 and its country music counterpart, Stagecoach, since 2007.

"We are pleased to continue our long-term relationship with Paul Tollett and Goldenvoice," said a statement from the Haagen Family, owner of the Empire Polo Club. "The new long-term lease will assure that the iconic Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals will continue for many years to come and allow Goldenvoice to expand their vast catalog of musical acts on both of Empire's properties."

According to Goldenvoice, the intent of the new arrangement is to allow for greater flexibility for programming and scheduling as well as open up the Empire Polo Club and Grand Oasis venues to more special events, sporting events and private functions.

"Goldenvoice has had a unique relationship with Empire Polo Club for over twenty-five years. It is a privilege to now take over the operations of the venue and we look forward to continuing to build upon the special history that has been established there," said Paul Tollett, Goldenvoice president.