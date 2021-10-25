ANAHEIM, Calif. — Visiting the Happiest Place on Earth just got more expensive.

The Walt Disney Co. has raised ticket prices to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on most of their single-day and multi-day ticket packages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Effective Monday, Oct. 25, the price for a single-day ticket to Disneyland or Disney California Adventure rises $5 or $10 depending on the day of the visit. Park hopper tickets, which allow people to visit both theme parks in one or multiple days, have gone up by as much as $25.

Parking prices increased by $5 from $25 to $30.

In 2016, Disney incorporated a dynamic tiered ticket pricing structure, charging more for days with higher demand and managing crowds.

Under the new plan, a one-day, one-park visit during the lowest demand day remains unchanged at $104. A one-day, one-park visit on tier-two or a tier-five day increased by $5 from $114 to $119 and $154 to $159, respectively. Ticket prices for a one-day, one-park visit on a tier-three or a tier-four day jumped $10, from $124 to $134 and $139 to $149, respectively.

Additionally, Disney introduced a sixth-tier admission ticket, costing $159. The sixth-tier ticket is good for visits any day of the year, including the popular times during the Christmas holidays.

Park hopper tickets have also gone up. Depending on the days, a park hopper ticket has increased by $10 or $15. Prices for multi-day park hopper tickets have jumped $25. The cost of parking has also gone up from $25 to $30.

"The demand to visit Disneyland Resort remains strong through the continued phased reopening, which began in April 2021," a Disneyland spokesman said in a news release. "As we continue to invest in our parks with new experiences and enhanced technology for digital planning tools that are uniquely Disney, it's an exciting time to visit Disneyland Resort."

The rise in ticket prices came roughly 18 months after the California governor shut down theme parks, including the Disneyland Resort, to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The last time Disney increased ticket prices was in February 2020, a month before shutting down due to the pandemic.

Disneyland reopened earlier this year at the end of April to high demand. In the company's latest earnings report, Disney reported theme park capacity increasing and robust booking of theme park reservations.

But hiring and re-hiring have remained slow, and many popular attractions at the theme parks, including Fantasmic! and World of Color, remain closed.

Still, people are visiting the Anaheim theme parks. In August, Disney unveiled a new annual pass program called Magic Key.

The program's popularity has caused the Dream Key, the top-tier annual pass that includes visits to the theme park any day of the year and free parking, to sell out.

The other annual passes, those that don't include the parking fee, are still available, Disney officials said.

The good news for Disneyland visitors is that the tram, which has been shut down and shuttles visitors from Disneyland's Mickey and Friends parking lot to the esplanade area between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, will return early next year, Disney officials said.