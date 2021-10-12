There’s a new Superman who’s taking down villains while breaking down stereotypes.

What You Need To Know DC Comics announced Monday that the latest iteration of Superman is bisexual



This Superman is not Clark Kent, but Jon Kent — the son of Clark and Lois Lane



Just like his famous father, he falls for a reporter in Issue No. 5 of “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” due out Nov. 9



But this time around, the journalist is a man, Jay Nakamura

DC Comics announced Monday that the latest iteration of the Man of Steel is bisexual.

Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter 💙 Learn more about the story to come in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5: https://t.co/bUQAsos68o #DCPride pic.twitter.com/wfQPc3CEVD — Superman (@DCSuperman) October 11, 2021

This Superman is not Clark Kent, but Jon Kent — the son of Clark and Lois Lane.

Just like his famous father, he falls for a reporter in Issue No. 5 of “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” due out Nov. 9. But this time around, the journalist is a man, Jay Nakamura.

DC made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. According to the comic giant, Jon and Jay initially strike up a friendship before becoming romantically involved.

After Superman is mentally and physically exhausted from trying to save everyone he can, Jay is there to care for him, DC said.

The comic is written by Tom Taylor and illustrated by John Timms.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” Taylor said in a news release. “Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, #Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out as bisexual. I chatted to @georgegustines at the @nytimes about what's coming for Jon Kent.https://t.co/rcIYLXl7FB — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) October 11, 2021

Added Timms: “I'm incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces.”

DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee calls Jon Kent’s bisexuality “another incredible example” of the “power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling.”

Taylor told CNN on Tuesday morning that the response he’s received has been largely positive.

“People saying that they saw this news and burst into tears; people saying that they never thought that they would be able to see themselves in Superman; older, queer people who said they wish they had this growing up and they're so happy that younger people or people who haven't come out yet have this today.”

But there has been some outrage. For example, Josh Mandel, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, tweeted: “Bisexual comic books for kids. They are literally trying to destroy America.”

On Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday night, Raymond Arroyo, a contributor to the network, said: “Why are they sexualizing superheroes? We just wanted them to catch the bad guys, not a venereal disease.”

Taylor is shrugging off the critics.

“The key for me isn't the people that are upset,” he told CNN. “It's for the people that are welcomed in by this that say today this is more powerful than a locomotive.”

Taylor promised that Jon Kent will still do usual Superman things, such as punching a robot and taking on Lex Luthor, but some storylines will focus on modern-day themes such as climate crisis and asylum-seeking refugees.

Superman is arguably the biggest comic superhero character to be portrayed as LGBTQ, but certainly not the first. Others include DC's Batwoman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, Tim Drake (aka Batman's sidekick Robin) and original Green Lantern Alan Scott, and Marvel's Iceman, Mystique, America Chavez and Northstar.