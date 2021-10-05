LOS ANGELES — Residents and fans of the Arclight Cinerama Dome are making a push to save the famous Sunset Boulevard landmark.

More than 26,000 people as of Tuesday have signed a Change.org petition to save the movie theater, which closed earlier this year due to the economic impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Arclight Cinerama Dome is a historic movie theater located in Los Angeles,” the petition reads. “It has been the choice of the greatest filmmakers in the world to showcase their films, including Quentin Tarantino, Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, and many more. It is one of the last remaining Cinerama domes in the world! With the recent news that Arclight Cinemas is closing forever, we cannot allow the dome to be demolished or changed.”

The petition calls for Hollywood’s major movie, television, and streaming studios — the Walt Disney Co., Netflix, Amazon, and others — to save and continue the dome’s legacy.

Arclight CEO Chris Forman did not return a Spectrum News message as of press time.

Built in 1963 and designed by Welton Becket and Associates, the Cinerama Dome, with its unique concrete geodesic design, has been a fixture for movie buffs and red carpet premieres on Sunset Boulevard. In the late 1990s, the city made it a Los Angeles historic-cultural monument.

“Few things symbolize Los Angeles better than a movie theatre, but there is not a single theatre in the city that can compare to the Cinerama Dome as an icon of modern architecture,” writes the Los Angeles Conservancy.

While movie theaters slowly got back on their feet once pandemic restrictions loosened, Decurion — the parent company of Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters — in April announced they would not be reopening amid the pandemic.

“This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward,” a Decurion statement read.

In June, Pacific Theaters filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Since then, not much news has come out about the future of the dome. Fans are hoping someone saves the dome, much like what Quentin Tarantino did for the Vista Theater last month.

