Rudolph announced his resignation in a letter, first obtained by Deadline, to Britney's father, Jamie Spears, and Jodi Montgomery, who also manages the pop star's conservatorship



Larry Rudolph, who managed Britney Spears for the vast majority of her career over the past 25 years, wrote a letter Monday to Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, who was appointed as Britney Spears' temporary conservator in 2019, announcing his decision.

The letter was first obtained by Deadline. Variety has confirmed its authenticity, and CNN reported it, too, has confirmed the news. A message sent by Spectrum News to Rudolph’s agency, Maverick, was not immediately returned Monday.

In the letter, Rudolph said he has not communicated with Britney Spears in over 2½ years, when she told him she was taking an indefinite hiatus.

But Rudolph wrote that he recently “became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” according to Deadline and Variety.

“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” he reportedly wrote.

“I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

Britney Spears, 39, has been trying to end the 13-year conservatorship that controls her career, personal life and $50 million-plus fortune. The saga has spawned the #FreeBritney movement, a legion of fans who support the singer.

In a court hearing last month, Britney Spears called the conservatorship “abusive,” and slammed her father and the others who have controlled it.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” she said. “This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. … I deserve to have a life.”

Britney Spears said the legal arrangement is preventing her from marrying her boyfriend or having another baby because she is prohibiting from removing her IUD.

Her lawyer has said the “...Baby One More Time” singer won’t perform again as long as her father controls her career.

Britney Spears also alleges that her father has forced her to perform against her will and had her committed to a $60,000-a-month mental health facility without her consent.

Jamie Spears has denied the allegations, and he filed a petition last week to have the court investigate the claims made by his daughter.

The Los Angeles Superior Court last week “denied without prejudice” Britney Spears’ request to have her father removed as conservator of her estate once a financial institution was appointed.

Bessemer Trust, the wealth management firm that was set to take over as the co-conservator, alongside Jamie Spears, requested last week to withdraw from the arrangement, citing “changed circumstances” related to Britney Spears’ public criticism of the conservatorship.