LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The late Alex Trebek and Larry King were among the winners at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards while "General Hospital" won for outstanding drama series for the 14th time, extending its record.

Trebek won for outstanding game show host for the third consecutive year and eighth time overall. Retired "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker won a record 14 times. Trebek died of cancer in November.

What You Need To Know The late Alex Trebek and Larry King were among the winners at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards



"General Hospital" won for outstanding drama series for the 14th time, extending its record



Friday's ceremony was held in a largely virtual format and hosted by Sheryl Underwood



Presenters included Al Roker, Deidre Hall, Drew Barrymore, Gloria Estefan, Mario Lopez, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Tamron Hall and Nate Burleson

The other nominees were Wayne Brady of "Let's Make a Deal," Steve Harvey of "Family Feud," Alfonso Ribeiro for "Catch 21" and Pat Sajak for "Wheel of Fortune."

King, who died in January, won for outstanding informative talk show host, his first victory in the category. He had been nominated in the category four previous times.

The other nominees were Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan for "Red Table Talk: The Estefans"; Tamron Hall for "Tamron Hall"; Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade for "Peace of Mind with Taraji"; Rachael Ray for "Rachael Ray"; Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes for "GMA3: What You Need to Know"; and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris for "Red Table Talk."

King's final series, "Larry King Now" premiered in 2012 on Hulu and the on-demand digital television network Ora TV. It also began being carried in 2013 by the U.S.-based pay television and internet-based news channel RT America.

"General Hospital" won for outstanding drama series for the first time since 2017. The other nominees were CBS' "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" and NBC's "Days of Our Lives."

The field consisted of all the daytime dramas airing on the original three major broadcast networks.

"General Hospital" cast members won two acting awards — Maurice Benard for outstanding performance by a lead actor and Max Gail for outstanding supporting actor.

The other acting awards went to Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of "The Bold and the Beautiful" (outstanding performance by a lead actress); Marla Adams of "The Young and the Restless" (outstanding performance by a supporting actress); Victoria Koneal of "Days of Our Lives" (outstanding younger performer); and Cady McClain of "Days of Our Lives" (outstanding guest performer).

"Jeopardy!" won for outstanding game show for the second consecutive year and record 18th time overall. The other nominees were "Family Feud," "Let's Make a Deal," "The Price is Right" and "Wheel of Fortune."

Trebek, King and Regis Philbin were honored during a special segment featuring Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts. Philbin died last July at age 88.

Friday's ceremony was held in a largely virtual format and hosted by Sheryl Underwood, a host of the CBS daytime talk show "The Talk."

Presenters included Al Roker, Deidre Hall, Drew Barrymore, Gloria Estefan, Mario Lopez, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Tamron Hall and Nate Burleson.

For a complete list of the winners, visit here.