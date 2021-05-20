Salma Hayek has revealed that she nearly died battling COVID-19 last year.

In an interview with Variety, the movie star said she was in isolation for seven weeks in a room at the London home she shares with her husband, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Hayek said her illness was so severe that her doctor begged her to go to the hospital.

“I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home,’” the 54-year-old actress said.

Hayek said she was put on oxygen at one point.

The “Frida” star spent the better part of the past year recovering from COVID-19 and still hasn’t fully regained the energy she once had, Variety reported.

She, however, returned to acting last month to shoot “House of Gucci,” which is directed by Ridley Scott and also stars Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga.

She also stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in the action comedy “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” which will be released June 16.