Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and is changing their preferred pronouns to "they/them," the pop star announced in a video posted to social media Wednesday morning.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering,” Lovato said.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer made the announcement in the introduction to the first episode of their new podcast “4D.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

“I'm excited to share with you what this means to me and what it may look like for other people,” Lovato, 28, said. “I want to make it clear that I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. I know this might be a new conversation for many.”

The podcast featured a conversation with ALOK, a performer and author who Lovato called “an important voice within the non-binary community."

Lovato wrote on social media that they were making the announcement “for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

Lovato has been in the public eye since starring in the Disney Channel movie “Camp Rock" and series “Sonny With a Chance" as a teen. Since focusing on their recording career, Lovato has had 17 top-40 hits, which include “Heart Attack” and “Cool for the Summer,” and was nominated for two Grammys.

They were also a judge and mentor on the second and third seasons of “The X Factor.”

In a documentary released last year, “Dancing With the Devil,” Lovato opened up about the July 2018 drug overdose that nearly killed them and left them legally blind for a time.