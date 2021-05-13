Caleb Kennedy, one of the final five contestants on the current season of “American Idol,” has left the show after a video surfaced of him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

The 16-year-old country singer broke the news of his exit from the ABC singing competition in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” wrote Kennedy, who is from Roebuck, South Carolina. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down.”

Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal that the three-second Snapchat video was recorded with Kennedy was 12 years old. She said her son and the other person in the video were imitating characters from the movie “The Strangers: Prey at Night.”

“It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that's how it looks,” she said. “Caleb doesn't have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races."

Kennedy said he’ll be taking some time away from social media “to better myself.”

“I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me,” he wrote. “I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”

Kennedy got the attention of the “Idol” judges with a booming, gravelly voice. He also earned kudos for his songwriting, often singing originals. His most recent performance, however, was a countrified cover of Coldplay’s “Violet Hill.”