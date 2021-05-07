HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Racing across the glass-like waters of Highlands County is an experience all on its own.

What You Need To Know Don Hatcher runs a charter fishing business in Highlands County



The county has the trophy bass fishing lakes of Florida



“We've got 98 lakes in Highlands County, and I'd say this is the jewel right here," said Don Hatcher, a local fishing charter owner.

This area isn't just famous for its bodies of water though. People are more interested with what you can reel in.

Hatcher has been out on these waters since 1983 close to four decades, combing the water for trophy bass.

The waters in the Istokpoga Canal leading to the Kissimmee River have a larger-than-life fish population. so it makes it the perfect spot for fresh water fishing.

Out here, Don prefers to fish with live bait and says you can reel in some pretty hefty rewards.

Of course there is a bond with the river and the wildlife Don likes to keep.

“We like to let them go, especially this size, there is nothing wrong with eating bass, but for me I'd rather eat a smaller one and let these big girls go. They are prime spawning bass," Don said.

Releasing bass will continue to grow the population and help the many lakes of Highlands County keep their long-standing reputation as the trophy bass fishing lakes of Florida.

“I've seen a lot of changes, good and bad. But the lake hangs in there. It's still a trophy bass lake," Don said.

If you'd like a chance to get out and learn the ropes of fresh water trophy bass fishing with Don, head to his website and book your next charter adventure. https://www.donhatcherfishing.com​