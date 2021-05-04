Not all hash browns are created equally.

Diler “D” Aksu, of D’s Breakfast and Burgers in Palmetto, explains the secret behind their popular skillet plates— is the way they make their hash browns.

It’s from scratch.

D and her husband Chef Kevin boil dozens and dozens and dozens of potatoes every day.

The key to the perfect hash brown is all about tater temperature.

“You have to peel when it's really hot,” Aksu explained, “So the surface will be all smooth and easy to peel.”

Then, the potatoes are then refrigerated.

“You wait overnight and the next morning you take it from the fridge, you shred it when it's cold,” said Aksu.

You cook it while it’s cool too.

“So it makes really good crispy hash brown,” said Aksu.

Hash browns are the base of the breakfast skillet.

“And then your choice of meat and veggies on the grill, some cheese on top,” said Aksu, “And the last layer is the eggs, however you like.”

Over Easy—I say try the eggs over easy.

Breaking the egg yoke and combining layers in one bite makes the dish next level breakfast good.