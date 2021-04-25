LOS ANGELES — The much-anticipated Oscars ceremony has officially kicked off.

An awards season like no other culminates Sunday evening with an Oscars like no other, as the 93rd Academy Awards migrate from Hollywood to Los Angeles' Union Station.

"Nomadland's" Chloé Zhao is the first woman of color to ever be nominated for best director, and she's a clear favorite to win the Academy Award, having already swept most pre-Oscar honors. "Judas and the Black Messiah" is the first-ever best-picture nominee with an all-Black producing team.

"Nomadland" has been dominant in the lead-up to the Oscars, collecting most of the major awards, including Golden Globe and Critics Choice honors.

"Mank," however — the black-and-white portrait of screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz as he struggles to complete the script for the Hollywood classic "Citizen Kane" — is the top nominee going into the night, entering the show with a leading 10 nominations.

Also for the top prize are "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Minari," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Due to COVID-19, the ceremony has a different look, now originating largely from Union Station.