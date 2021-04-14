Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood revealed that he’s gay in an emotional interview with "Good Morning America."

What You Need To Know Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood came out as gay during an interview that aired Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America"



The former football player told GMA's Robin Roberts that he had been so ashamed of his sexuality that he contemplated suicide, but said he feels relieved to have come out





Underwood was the star of “The Bachelor” during Season 23 in 2019, choosing Cassie Randolph in the finale



He was also a contestant on “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2018, with his virginity being a major storyline throughout his reality show career

Underwood, 29, opened up about his sexuality with GMA's Robin Roberts on Wednesday.

“For me, I've ran from myself for a long time,” Underwood said. “I've hated myself for a long time. And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Underwood said he feels relieved to have come out.

“I'm emotional, but I'm emotional in, like, such a good, happy, positive way,” he said. “I'm, like, the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life. And that means the world to me.”

The former NFL player said he had been so ashamed of his sexuality that he contemplated suicide.

“I got to a place where I didn't think I was ever going to share this,” he said. “I would have rather died than say, ‘I'm gay.’

“There was a moment in LA that I woke up, and I didn't think I was going to wake up,” he added. “I didn't have the intentions of waking up, and I did. And I think for me, that was like my wake-up call. I'm like, ‘This is your life, take back control.’”

Underwood said he no longer has suicidal thoughts.

He was the star of “The Bachelor” during Season 23 in 2019, choosing Cassie Randolph in the finale. He famously stormed off the set that season, jumping over a fence after Randolph rejected him. But she later gave Underwood a second chance.

The match, however, didn’t last off-camera, and in September Randolph reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against Underwood, which Randolph later dropped, Underwood said.

Underwood was also a contestant on “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2018, with his virginity being a major storyline throughout his reality show career.

Underwood, who once dated American gymnast Aly Raisman, spent time on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders in 2014-15.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741741 for support from the Crisis Text Line.