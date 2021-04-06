ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tickets for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will begin to go on sale in mid-April.

But those who can secure a ticket should expect a different theme park experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Fans can begin to buy tickets for Disneyland and or Disney California Adventure beginning April 15



The two Anaheim theme parks are slated to reopen April 30



The state shut down Disneyland and other theme parks last year to slow the spread of the coronavirus



Operating hours are modified, and several rides and attractions will be closed when Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopens this month

With Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure reopening on April 30, the general public can purchase tickets starting April 15, Disney officials announced Tuesday.

Following California's new theme park reopening guidelines, Disney is introducing a new online reservation system that allows guests, only with California addresses, to buy single, multi-day, or park hopper tickets for a specific date for Disneyland and or Disney California Adventure.

Disney officials said those who had tickets before the pandemic can book as early as April 12.

The price of a ticket has not changed. Before the pandemic, Disney introduced a new five-tier price system based on seasonal demand. A single-day park ticket can range from $104 to $154. A one-day park hopper (visit to both theme parks) ranges from $159 to $209.

The announcement comes a month after state officials updated their Blueprint for a Safer Economy Plan, which monitors a county's coronavirus cases. The newly revised guidelines are clearing the way for major theme parks such as Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Six Flags Magic Mountain to reopen at limited capacity if their home county reaches a specific metric starting April 1.

Last year, the state closed theme parks, sporting events, and prohibited large gatherings as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the state's old rules, major theme parks weren't allowed to reopen until their home county reached the yellow tier, the state's least restrictive tier, under the Blueprint guidelines.

But with the state receiving more vaccines for COVID-19 and more people getting inoculated, the state revised its guidelines to reopen theme parks. For the past couple of months, the state has seen its coronavirus cases trend down.

According to the state, theme parks can reopen with 15% capacity as soon as their home county reaches the red tier, the state's second most restrictive tier. Purple is the most restrictive. Attendance is limited to state residents, and capacity can increase as the theme park's home county continues to move down the state's Blueprint guideline.

Currently, Orange County — the home of Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm — is sitting in the orange tier, meaning theme parks in this area can reopen with 35% attendance capacity. Other theme parks across the state have or are preparing to reopen.

Here is Southern California's reopening schedule:

Six Flags Magic Mountain: April 1

Legoland: April 15

Universal Studios Hollywood: April 16

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure: April 30

Knott's Berry Farm: May

A Different Disney Experience

When visitors visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, things will be different. Masks, face coverings, and temperature screening will be required. There will be enhanced cleaning and other safety measures throughout the theme park.

There will be no day parades or nighttime spectaculars, such as Fantasmic. There will also be no Fastpass or Maxpass available for purchase, and no early entry or late stays at the theme parks, which were benefits for hotel guests.

And some well-known rides and attractions will be closed or modified when Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopens later this month, Disney officials said. Some indoor attractions, such as Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, the Disneyland Monorail, and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters will be closed.

At Disney California Adventure, the Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure and the Grizzly River Run were among those not listed to reopen. Disney officials said on its website that its newest ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will utilize a virtual queue system.

Additionally, park hours have been modified. Pre-pandemic, there were days that Disneyland would open as early as 8 a.m. and close at midnight. This time around, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will only be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the website calendar.

Those who bought tickets to visit both parks on the same day can only visit the second park starting at 1 p.m. on that day.