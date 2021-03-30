The South Korean boy band BTS released a statement Monday night condemning racial discrimination and violence amid a wave of anti-Asian attacks.

The K-pop stars reflected on their own experiences with racism while adding those episodes are “inconsequential” compared to what some Asians have been subjected to in recent weeks.

“We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look,” BTS said in a statement that was released in Korean and English. “We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason,” they added. “Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.

“What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians.”

The “Dynamite” singers said it took “considerable time” for them to carefully consider what they wanted to say publicly on the issue.

According to Stop AAPI Hate, 3,795 hate incidents were reported to the advocacy group from March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021. The organization believes those incidents represent only a fraction of the true number.

On March 16, eight people, including six Asian women, were fatally shot at three Atlanta-area spas.

There have been a wave of unprovoked assaults across the country in the weeks since the mass shooting, including a man who violently attacked a 65-year-old woman and made anti-Asian statements toward her in New York City on Monday.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a series of new measures aimed at combatting racism, xenophobia and violence against the AAPI community.

BTS itself has been in the news in recent weeks for a pair of incidents critics have called racist. Trading card maker Topps apologized and removed a card from its “Garbage Pail Kids: The Shammy Awards" pack that depicted the members of BTS in a whack-a-mole game battered by someone wielding a Grammy Award.

And a German radio host apologized after comparing BTS to the SARS virus that “hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well.” The host, Matthias Matuschik, who was upset that the band covered the Coldplay song “Fix You,” insisted his criticism wasn’t racially motivated but conceded that it was "completely wrong" to compare the group to a virus.