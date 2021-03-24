HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — With his laptop and cell phone by his side, it's a normal workday for Compass real estate agent Greg Masi.

The only difference is his office is a poolside cabana room at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

What You Need To Know The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel is just one hotel offering "workcation" packages for those who need a break from working from their home



The package costs $149 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and includes a poolside cabana room, free Wi-Fi, parking, and you can bring a guest



According to a report, when selecting a hotel, guests' No. 2 priority when selecting a hotel is enhanced cleaning and hygiene practices, behind price



The same report found that hotels will add 200,000 direct hotel operations jobs in 2021 but will remain nearly 500,000 jobs below the industry’s pre-pandemic level

"I just wanted to go someplace that has a change of scenery," Masi said. "It's mostly for my mindset."

Understandably, Masi's mindset has been challenged during the pandemic, having spent a year working from home when he used to go into his Brentwood office. As he explained, it's been a struggle to create clear boundaries between work and home life, so he's staying at The Roosevelt for a "workcation."

"Just having somewhere to go and sit by a pool, that by itself creates that line of demarcation, which is important to me," Masi said.

A workcation is a term coined for a working vacation, and if there was ever a time for one, it's now. Folks who used to work in an office are working remotely, and technology is better than ever.

Juan Pineda, The Roosevelt's director of sales, explained that the hospitality industry has taken notice and adapted.

"We have those work-from-home folks who are looking for a change of scenery, and it just made sense for us to go ahead and create a package for them to come and enjoy, make this their office," Pineda said.

The hotel industry experienced its most devastating year on record in 2020, as it was one of the first affected by the pandemic and one of the last to recover. With historically low occupancy, The Roosevelt shifting its business model to offer workcations has proven to be popular. But it was imperative to have enhanced cleaning and hygiene practices in place.

"We have very strict COVID guidelines," Pineda added. "So for us, it needed to be a place where you could come and work and feel safe."

For $149, you get a cabana room for the day that includes free Wi-Fi and parking. For $50 more, you can stay the night like Masi. But for Masi, who lives locally but needed to get away, creating his office at the iconic Tropicana pool was worth every penny.

"I love it. It's relaxing. I'm not having to make any calls, but it's like, I feel like I'm on vacation, but I'm still working, so I don't feel guilty for hanging out by a pool."

Escaping to this sunny oasis in the middle of Hollywood has been good for his work and good for his soul.