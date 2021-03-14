LOS ANGELES — The 63rd annual Grammy Awards has officially kicked off!
Follow along with Spectrum News 1 for all the highlights as they happen during Sunday's ceremony.
The main televised portion is hosted by Daily Show host Trevor Noah and based at STAPLES Center, although much of the event will be virtual.
The Grammys were originally scheduled for January 31 but were pushed back due to surging COVID-19 cases in the county.
Beyoncé carries a leading nine nominations Sunday, including record and song of the year nods for "Black Parade," while Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift each have six nominations.
