The 78th annual Golden Globes are underway!

Follow along with Spectrum News 1 and our own Bianca Rae for all the highlights and important updates as they happen during Sunday's ceremony.

The show's hosts are presenting from different sides of the country, with Amy Poehler in Beverly Hills and Tina Fey in New York's Rainbow Room.

Tonight is the night! The #GoldenGlobes are finally here. Tune in to see who will take home the gold at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc! pic.twitter.com/8lPnoiRwwV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Netflix comes in with a commanding 42 nominations, including a leading six nods for David Fincher’s Mank and The Crown also topping TV nominees with six nods. Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, also from Netflix, is also a heavyweight with five nominations. See the full list here.

3:25 p.m. PST — Golden Globes pre-show kicks off