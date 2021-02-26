TAMPA, Fla. — The arrival of Busch Gardens's annual Food & Wine Festival, and its attendant slate of live music, may tempt you to believe that the pandemic is over.

Well, it's not, and alongside the theme park's announcement of this year's schedule of national headliners is the reassuring knowledge that Busch Gardens will have multiple COVID safety protocols in place. So, you can enjoy your '90s pop, Southern rock or country with a little peace of mind.

In addition to diminshed capacity and intensified cleaning, the park will also be conducting temperature checks and enforcing face coverings during the shows, which take place on the Festival Field Stage every Saturday tnrough March and April, with a bonus show on Friday, April 2.

Here's the full lineup:

Saturday, March 6: Phillip Phillips

Saturday, March 13: Parmalee

Saturday, March 20: Dylan Scott

Saturday, March 27: .38 Special

Friday, April 2: Sugar Ray

Saturday, April 3: Sister Hazel

Saturday, April 10: LOCASH

Saturday, April 17: Tito Nieves

Saturday, April 24: Starship Feat. Mickey Thomas

The shows are free with park admission, though given the reduced capacity, you might want to stake your claim early to a good line of sight.

This year's Food & Wine Festival features more than 110 dishes and cocktails for tasting; Sampler Lanyards and VIP Seating Packages are available.