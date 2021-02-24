Bruce Springsteen pleaded guilty Wednesday to drinking alcohol in a national park in November after a federal prosecutor dropped drunken and reckless driving charges against the rock legend.

Springsteen appeared virtually before a federal judge in connection with his Nov. 14 arrest in New Jersey. The "Born to Run" singer was ordered to pay a $540 fine for consuming alcohol in a closed area.

"I think I can pay that immediately, your honor," Springsteen said.

"Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance," Springsteen's attorney Mitchell Ansell said in a statement. "The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of Driving under the Influence (DUI) and Reckless Driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges."

"We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time," Ansell continued.

Springsteen was arrested at Gateway National Recreation Area, better known as Sandy Hook. According to a document filed in federal court, Springsteen told a park officer he had done two shots in the previous 20 minutes but wouldn't take a breath test.

The officer wrote in the statement of probable cause that he saw Springsteen take a shot of tequila and then get on his motorcycle. The officer wrote that the rocker "smelt strongly of alcohol" and "had glassy eyes" and that there was a bottle of Patron tequila that was "completely empty."

The report described Springsteen as "visibly swaying back and forth" during a field sobriety test and said he declined to provide a sample on an initial breath test.

When he took a breath test at the park’s ranger station, his blood-alcohol came back .02, a quarter of the legal limit in New Jersey.

The prosecutor told Magistrate Judge Anthony Mautone on Wednesday that the government did not believe it could prove the DUI charge but had enough evidence to support that Springsteen consumed alcohol in a closed area.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer admitted he had “two small shots of tequila” and agreed to plead guilty to the single charge.

Springsteen’s video conference arraignment attracted more than 160 people online.

"This poor defendant can't go anywhere in private,” Mautone joked.

After news of the arrest, Jeep put on pause an ad that ran during the Super Bowl featuring Springsteen in Kansas urging people to find common ground. In a statement, Jeep said it would pause the commercial “until the actual facts can be established.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.