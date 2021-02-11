Get ready to fall in love all over again, Taylor Swift fans – the 10-time Grammy winner announced on "Good Morning America" that she has "finished recording" her first full remastered album, "Fearless," and a new version of her hit "Love Song" will be released at midnight tonight.

"I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon," Swift wrote on Instagram. "It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight."

The new album will have not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six previously unreleased songs written while recording the original "Fearless" album, which dropped in 2008, topping the Billboard 200 for 11 non-consecutive weeks and catapulted Swift to superstardom.

"Only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album," she said in a statement. "Songs I adored, but were held back for different reasons."

"I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album," she added.

Eagle-eyed Swift fans also noticed a hidden message in her statement.

Randomly capitalized letters spell out APRIL NINTH, which fans speculate could possibly suggest the album's release date.

Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums after music manager Scooter Braun announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to Swift’s first six albums. He then sold Swift’s catalogue and the singer-songwriter complained she hadn’t been given a chance to acquire her masters.

She told "GMA" in November of 2020 that she was "having a really good time" revisiting her old music.

"So far, of the ones I've recorded, I think it's been the most fun doing 'Love Story' because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now," she said at the time. "It's been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song."

"Fearless," which netted Swift her first Grammy win, is the most awarded country album of all time.

In 2020, Taylor dropped two albums — “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.