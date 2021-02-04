CNN President Jeff Zucker ended months of speculation about his future Thursday morning by telling the cable news network’s staff that he will stay on through the end of the year.

"The truth is, back in November and December I had basically decided that it was time to move on now," Zucker, 55, said on the call. "But since then I've had a change of heart. And I want to stay. Not forever, but for another year. And I feel really good about this decision."

Zucker's contract expires at the end of 2021.

Fueling the speculation that Zucker might leave sooner was AT&T’s 2018 acquisition of CNN and the rest of WarnerMedia, which has resulted in significant turnover among executives at the media company. Also, changes in presidential administrations have become popular off ramps for other news executives eyeing retirement or a change in scenery.

The Los Angeles Times, which broke the news about Zucker’s announcement and interviewed him, reported that he has no plans beyond 2021. His announcement that he will remain at CNN for now effectively squashed speculation that he might run for New York City mayor.

Zucker rose to prominence at NBC, climbing from executive producer of the “Today” show to president of NBC Entertainment and later CEO of NBCUniversal.

While it was often a target of Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks, CNN thrived during his presidency. The network often aired Trump’s 2016 campaign rallies unfiltered, but later made a point of pushing back on his false and misleading claims, adopting the slogan “Facts First.”

CNN was the top-rated cable news network in January, knocking Fox News from its throne, according to Nielsen.