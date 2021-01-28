Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining.

“Good Morning America” confirmed the news Thursday morning



“GMA” confirmed the news Thursday morning. TMZ first reported about Strahan testing positive Wednesday.

“We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been with us here this week,” “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts said on the show. “He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID. He’s at home quarantining right now.”

Co-host George Stephanopoulos said that the former New York Giants star is “feeling well, looking forward to being back here shortly.” Stephanopoulos added that the show’s talent and crew that have been working were cleared by Disney, ABC’s parent company, after the company conducted contact tracing.

Strahan is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms from COVID-19, people familiar with his situation told The Associated Press.

Strahan, who also provides analysis on the “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame show, appeared remotely during last Sunday’s NFC championship game. Strahan, though, also did remote appearances during much of the season for the network’s Thursday night games to not conflict with his “GMA” schedule.

The 49-year-old Strahan has been absent from the ABC morning show all week, and it remains uncertain when he will be on again.

He has been a part of “Good Morning America” since 2016 and has been a fixture on Fox's NFL coverage since retiring after the Giants won the third of their four Super Bowl titles during the 2007 season.