TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Video games have been around for decades, but with all the new technology and gaming consoles, we may have forgotten just how far they've come... and just how fun the old games can be.

A museum in Pinellas County is helping people relive those days. Here are five things to know about Replay Museum.

1. Replay Museum is located in Tarpon Springs and holds over 120 classic pinball and arcade games that guests can play.

2. The museum has been in operation for almost 50 years and has games dating back to the 1960’s.

3. Some of their games come from foreign countries as far away from Spain. They also have classic games like Pac-Man and games based around movies like Star Wars and Wreck-it Ralph.

4. They are open everyday except Monday and Tuesday. They do require masks while you are at the museum.

5. For more information check out their website, https://www.replaymuseum.org/