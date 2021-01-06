LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rapper and producer Dr. Dre was being treated at a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday after suffering a brain aneurysm, according to various reports.

What You Need To Know Rapper/producer Dr. Dre was being treated at an L.A. hospital Tuesday after suffering a brain aneurysm, according to various reports



Dr. Dre was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he remained in intensive care



He is reportedly considered to be stable



The rapper is in the midst of a divorce battle with his wife, Nicole

The website TMZ broke the news, reporting that the 55-year-old musician and Beats Electronics founder suffered the aneurysm Monday and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he remained in intensive care.

A statement on Dr. Dre's Instagram page read: "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Various media reports indicated the rapper — whose real name is Andre Romelle Young — was considered to be stable. TMZ reported he was "lucid" and doctors were performing a battery of test.

Fellow rapper and actor Ice Cube posted a photo of Dr. Dre on his Twitter page and wrote, "Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre."

The rapper is in the midst of a divorce battle with his wife, Nicole. A hearing on the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.