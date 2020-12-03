BURBANK, Calif. — Warner Bros. Pictures will release its 2021 films in theaters and through the HBO Max streaming service simultaneously, the company announced today. Under the new hybrid distribution model, Warner Bros. will exhibit films theatrically worldwide and add an exclusive one-month access period on HBO Max in the U.S. concurrent with a movie’s domestic release.

The Little Things starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, The Suicide Squad starring Margot Robbe, and The Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves are among the 17 films Warner Bros. expects to release next year.

The hybrid model was created as a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic, particularly in the U.S., the company said in a statement. The one-year plan will support Warner Bros. partners with a steady pipeline of films while giving moviegoers access to movies, even if they are not ready to go back into theaters.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative,” WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group Chief Executive Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. Calling it a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, she added, “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”