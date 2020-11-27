DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — There are so many ways to get into the Christmas Spirit in Florida. One of the truly unique ways takes off at the Daytona International Speedway.

1. This is the fourth year you’ll be able to experience the Daytona International Speedway's Magic of Lights event, with over 1 million lights on display.

2. The event is a drive through-only experience, and you can purchase your tickets online to have a contactless experience.

3. You drive through the heart of the speedway, getting a look at some spectacular light displays that range from their 12 days of Christmas display to the Enchanted Tunnel of Light.

4. The Daytona Magic of Lights event is open through January 2 on select nights.

5. For more info check out the Daytona International Speedway website.