LOS ANGELES — HBO Max is delivering its subscribers a wonderful Christmas present this year when the highly anticipated Warner Bros. film Wonder Woman 1984 is released simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming platform on December 25.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available for one month to U.S. subscribers and at no additional cost. The film will debut theatrically in international markets a week earlier, starting December 16.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures. “We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

Patty Jenkins returns as the film’s director, in which moviegoers will be taken back to the 1980’s as Wonder Woman faces two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

DC Super Hero’s 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman, took in $822 million at the worldwide box office.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The film is rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence.