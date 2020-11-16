Allies of President Donald Trump have reportedly explored the possibility of acquiring the right-wing cable network Newsmax to give Fox News some competition, according to a new report, but the outlet's CEO said they "are not actively selling."

According to The Wall Street Journal, Hicks Equity Partners, a private-equity firm with ties to Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks Jr., has held talks in recent months with Newsmax. The firm is looking to raise $200 million to spend on a potential pro-Trump cable and video-streaming news network, the report said.

Fox News has long been a favorite network of the president, but Trump and his supporters have expressed their frustration in recent weeks after Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden in the early-morning hours after Election Day and then began to refer to Biden as the president-elect while Trump continues to falsely assert there was widespread election fraud.

In an interview with Fox News on the morning of the election, Trump complained that the network had been giving Biden too much coverage, and in a tweet last week, Trump said the network has "forgot the Golden Goose.”

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

The Wall Street Journal report, however, said Hicks Equity Partners’ pursuit of a Fox News alternative began nearly two years ago.

The report did not say if Trump himself would be involved in the endeavor. Axios reported last week that Trump has told friends he wants to start a digital media company to hurt Fox News.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, a close Trump ally himself, told Variety on Sunday that the network “would never become ‘Trump TV.’”

“We have always seen ourselves as an independent news agency, and we want to continue with that mission,” he said.

Ruddy said Newsmax would be open to talking to Trump about featuring him in a weekly show. He added that, although there has been interest from “investors, investment banks and strategic players,” Newsmax is not actively looking to sell.

Newsmax, which has promoted Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him, has seen its primetime ratings jump 156% since the election, the Journal reported.