NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Florida has plenty of unique history around the state, especially surrounding the Sugar Mill Factory ruins you can still see today.

1. One of those ruins is located in New Smyrna Beach, the Cruger-dePeyster Sugar Mill ruins, part of the old Cruger-dePeyster Plantation.

2. It's now registered as an historic site and guests can explore the grounds daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. The property sits on around 17 acres, so there are also many hiking trails to explore.

3. Around the ruins are also history boards that explain the unique history surrounding the ruins. It was first created in the early 19th century, but was burned down shortly after its construction during a war between the Seminole Indians and the United States.

4. It is not the most intact of all the ruins you can see in Florida, but it does still have much of the equipment from the factory on display. On occasion the city will do demonstrations at the ruins about the process of making sugar cane into white sugar.

5. For more information on the ruins and how you can visit, head to the Volusia County parks website.