BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're tired of Netflix and Hulu, there’s good news for you. Movie theaters are finally starting to reopen in Western New York.

"It's more like being excited for bungee jumping, where you are scared, but you want to enjoy the thrill of it, and you still want to come back alive,” said Shipra Goel of Buffalo.

What You Need To Know Governor Cuomo is allowing some movie theaters in the state to reopen



The AMC Theater in downtown Buffalo reopened Friday night



Masks and social distancing are required

That's how one Western New Yorker describes going to the movies in a pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo gave movie theaters outside New York City the green light to reopen starting October 23. That’s as long as they are at 25 percent capacity and with no more than 50 people in each movie screening. Despite the capacity limits, this is welcome news to movie lovers.

"I do prefer to see action, sci-fi in the theater so I'm excited to see it on the big screen,” said Robert Sheridan, who went to the movies Friday.

Hour until showtime here at the AMC Theater in downtown Buffalo! Movie theaters in the state have been closed for months during the pandemic but some have been given the green light to reopen, of course, under COVID-19 guidelines. pic.twitter.com/BxgtQiqbLk — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNewsTV) October 23, 2020

The AMC Theater on Main Street in downtown Buffalo opened back up for business Friday with all the protocols in place. Masks are required inside, but you can take them off when eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer and wipe stations are all throughout the venue. Where tickets are available, you can pay with cash but credit, debit, or AMC gift cards are preferred as a means to reduce contact.

"With all the safety precautions, if people adhere to those, I think it should be fine,” said Aseem Mahajan.

You’ll see these signs on the door before you head in. pic.twitter.com/Jtnc3NyooU — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNewsTV) October 23, 2020

Aseem and Goel, who are married, are thinking about heading to the movies this weekend, but they do have a little apprehension.

"What makes me nervous about this is we haven't still completely broken the transmission chain as of yet and you don't want to see another wave," Goel said.

Robert and Carole Sheridan are visiting Western New York as part of their wedding anniversary. Like many, streaming services have been a big part of their downtime during the past seven months.

"Basically Netflix and Hulu and making popcorn at home," Carole said.

We’re inside now. Recognize any of the movies playing tonight? pic.twitter.com/se7rnCUbri — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNewsTV) October 23, 2020

The Sheridans visited the AMC Theater downtown Friday night to watch The New Mutants. They say even if it's all a bit different, this is our normal for now.

"The only way we're going to beat this virus is by being conscious of the fact that it's out there and we need to be vigilant," Carole said.