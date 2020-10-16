BURBANK, Calif. — Disney Plus is placing a new disclaimer before movies that include content that has been described as racist.

The streaming service said Thursday it is updating the disclaimer placed on films such as “Aristocats,” “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan” and “Swiss Family Robinson” to say: “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.

“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” the disclaimer continues.

The launch of Disney Plus last year raised fresh criticisms about characters such as the crows in “Dumbo,” who are depicted as African American caricatures, and the Native Americans in “Peter Pan.” Its previous disclaimer read: “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.”

Disney said it is working with a a group of outside experts “to advise us as we assess our content and ensure it accurately represents our global audiences.” The new disclaimer directs viewers to a website which explains its mission.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures," the webpage says.

“We can't change the past, but we can acknowledge it, learn from it and move forward together to create a tomorrow that today can only dream of,” the webpage adds.