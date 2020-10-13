BURBANK — The iconic NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” is the latest production to temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deadline, filming has been halted for the next two weeks after a production team member tested positive for COVID-19. That person has been placed in isolation. Those he or she had close contact with also are quarantining for 14 days.

Production on “Days of Our Lives,” now in its 56th season, was also stopped at the height of the pandemic earlier this year. The show, however, had already filmed enough episodes to last through October, allowing the cast and crew to return to work later than other soaps.

The latest pause will not disrupt the show’s rollout of new episodes, Deadline reported. Filming is set to resume Oct. 26.

Other shows and films have also found it difficult to return to work during the pandemic. “All American,” “Young Sheldon,” “Chicago Med” and “For Life” are other series that have had to temporarily shut down filming after positive tests, while the films “The Batman” and “Jurassic World: Dominion” also were paused.