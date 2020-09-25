LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — As we reported last week, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is laying off more than a thousand employees. Despite that, socially-distanced event nights inspired by the popular Food and Wine Classic are taking place over multiple weekends.

1. The Food and Wine Classic is now in its 11th year. It usually runs for one weekend, but this year, the resort is hosting “Sip, Savor, and Stay Saturdays” – 7 themed weekends including this weekend’s Beer Garden.

“So what we've done this year is the entire beer garden experience on Sept 26,” said food and beverage director Luciano Sperduto. “It’s going to be all-local, Florida-based breweries.”

2. Other weekend themes include Italian Wines and Bites (Oct. 3), Smokin’ D’s Bourbob, Beer, & BBQ (Oct10), among others.

3. The events are Saturdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. inside a huge ballroom. They’re limited to 100 guests “[There’s] plenty of space,” said Sperduto. “Everyone actually gets their own table as well.”

4. The grand “poobah” event is Oct. 17. That’s going to feel the most like the usual Food and Wine Classic, with more offerings and entertainment. This is limited to 200 participants in an even larger space. (NOTE: Due to demand, an additional Classic: Limited Edition has been added Oct. 31, 2020).

5. Tickets are available exclusively as a resort package. Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays one-night packages start at $295 and include access for two adults. The Oct. 17 and Oct. 31 Food & Wine Classic: Limited Edition experience start at $395 for a one-night package. To book call 1-888-828-8850. Events are limited to those 21 and older.