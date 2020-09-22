This week's Chef's Kitchen takes you to La Segunda Bakery in Ybor City for their “Guava Pastelitos!”

INGREDIENTS:

2 frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed

4 ounces guava paste, such as Goya, cut into 8 equal slices (normally found in the “international foods" section in the supermarket)

1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water

PREP:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place a 1-foot-long sheet of parchment paper on a work surface and set a puff pastry sheet on top. Roll out the pastry to a 9 1/2-inch square; cut into 4 circles or squares.

Lay 1 piece of the guava paste in the center of each pastry.

Brush the pastry edges with some of the beaten egg, fold to enclose, forming a triangle or semi-circle.

Pinch the edges to seal, then crimp with a fork.

Repeat with the remaining pastry and guava paste.

Arrange the turnovers on the prepared baking sheet; brush with the egg.

Bake until puffy and golden, 15 to 20 minutes.

Transfer to a rack to cool for 15 minutes.

Enjoy!