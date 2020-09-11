NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will be live from New York once again starting next month.

NBC announced Thursday the iconic sketch comedy series will return Oct. 3 and be broadcast live from Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

The coronavirus pandemic forced “SNL” to get creative this spring by producing three remote episodes that relied on cast members recording sketches from their homes.

“SNL” posted a video on its Twitter account Thursday teasing its 46th season premiere.

It’s not yet clear if there will be any audience members in attendance at shows. Broadway and movie theaters remain closed in New York City for now.

NBC also has not yet announced a host or musical guest for the season premiere. And it hasn't revealed what changes might have been made to the cast.

“SNL” is returning just in time to poke fun at the upcoming presidential election.