SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Owner & Chef, Cindy Bassano shares a family biscotti recipe in the latest Chef's Kitchen at Bassano Cheesecake in Safety Harbor.



Hazelnut Biscotti



Ingredients:

- 3 cups brown sugar

- 2 cups sugar

- 1 pound unsalted butter

- 3/4 cup brandy

- 5 tsp almond extract

- 6 tsp vanilla

- 2 tsp orange zest

- 1 tsp salt

- 6 tsp baking powder

- 11 cups flour

- 12 eggs

- 4 cups chopped hazelnuts



Directions:

Melt butter. Whisk sugars, butter, brandy, extract, zest, vanilla, and salt.

Add baking powder, flour, and eggs.

With gloves, mix until wet and dry ingredients completely combine.

Set in refrigerator for at least half-hour.

Line cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Form dough into approximately 1.5 inch wide and 1-inch height rows. 4 rows per sheet.

Bake in a convection oven at 325 for 10-15 mins.

Turn and bake another 5-7 minutes.

Take out and let cool.

Cut into approximately 1-inch pieces.

Put back on a cookie sheet and bake for another 5-10 until golden brown.

Let cool completely.

Biscotti should be very crunchy when done.



This recipe makes approximately 200 pieces.